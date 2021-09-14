Councillors get a tour of forest research centre

The visit to the Forest Centre, Norbury

The visit included a guided tour of the project at Norbury led by Rob MacKenzie from Birmingham University. A visit to their website includes a digital 360-degree tour of the site.

It aims to provide fundamental science, social science and cultural research of direct relevance to global forested landscapes.

It was formed in 2014 as a direct result of a £15 million philanthropic donation that was match-funded by the university. The funding was given to enable the newly formed institute to investigate the impact of climate and environmental change on woodlands and the resilience of trees to invasive pests and pathogens.