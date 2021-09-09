The aftermath of the crash in Newport

Three fire engines and an ambulance were scrambled to Newport after the crash at lunchtime on Thursday.

When they arrived they found a Mercedes had hit bollards outside the Shakespeare Inn, in Upper Bar.

Four women were in the car at the time but nobody was seriously injured or trapped in the hatchback.

Firefighters from Telford Central and Wellington used lifting equipment to move the car to a safe place.

The fire crews sent an incident stop message at 1.13pm.

Local people responded to the accident on the All About Newport Facebook page where one contributor wrote: "Luckily no one hurt and no damage to the Shake as they hit the bollard just in front x"

That was confirmed by the pub who did not want to make a further comment.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into the Shakespeare Inn on Upper Bar in Newport at 12.45pm, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.