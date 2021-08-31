Man killed in early-hours van crash on Newport Road

Matthew Babb

Matthew Babb, 33, died when the van he was in crashed on Newport Road in Gnosall, between Newport and Stafford, at 3.10am on Sunday.

A second man, also 33, survived and was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with a shoulder injury but has since been discharged.

Mr Babb's family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers, Staffordshire Police said.

Both Mr Babb and the second man involved in the crash are from the Stafford area.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash.

Police are investigating and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Newport Road (the A518) at 3.10am on Sunday morning to a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a grey Vauxhall Combo van.

"Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been formally identified as 33-year-old Matthew Babb, from the Stafford area.