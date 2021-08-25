Police crack down on e-scooter offences in Newport

E-scooters in Newport

Two more section 59 warning notices have been handed out over the past week to riders of e-scooters in the town.

Apart from trial schemes organised by the Government in some areas, it is against the law to use a privately owned e-scooter.

If you use an e-scooter illegally, you could face a fine or get penalty points on your licence, or the e-scooter could be impounded.

The Newport police team tweeted: "There are a lot of e-scooters around Newport today and it is not good to see.

"Please remember if caught on one of these you could be issued with fines, points on your licence and the scrapping of the e-scooter. Another section 59 issued."

They added: "Two section 59 warning notices have been issued today to riders of these e-scooters by PCSO Wills and PC Hughes from @TelfordCops. We will continue to deal with offences involving these robustly."