Police crack down on e-scooter offences in Newport

By Charlotte BentleyNewportPublished:

Police in Newport said they will deal with e-scooter offences "robustly" as they see an increase in usage.

E-scooters in Newport
E-scooters in Newport

Two more section 59 warning notices have been handed out over the past week to riders of e-scooters in the town.

Apart from trial schemes organised by the Government in some areas, it is against the law to use a privately owned e-scooter.

If you use an e-scooter illegally, you could face a fine or get penalty points on your licence, or the e-scooter could be impounded.

The Newport police team tweeted: "There are a lot of e-scooters around Newport today and it is not good to see.

"Please remember if caught on one of these you could be issued with fines, points on your licence and the scrapping of the e-scooter. Another section 59 issued."

They added: "Two section 59 warning notices have been issued today to riders of these e-scooters by PCSO Wills and PC Hughes from @TelfordCops. We will continue to deal with offences involving these robustly."

Newport Councillor Thomas Janke added: "It seems the message isn't getting through to some unfortunately. Please be advised, the local police are cracking down on e-scooter usage and will act accordingly."

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News