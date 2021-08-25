Pedal and a pint in charity cycle ride for Severn Hospice

Getting ready for the Nova Raiders Giro d'Joules 2021, from left are club chairman Gary Wade, organiser Steve Urvicki, and landlord Darren Wood, at The New Inn, Newport

Newport's Nova Raiders have organised the Giro d'Joules 2021 after the event had to be cancelled last year due to coronavirus.

On Saturday, September 4, 2021, Joules, the club's sponsor, will be hosting a charity sport event in connection with the Nova Riders club.

The event will start and finish at the Red Lion (Joules Brewery) in Market Drayton with two routes available – a 57 mile option and a shorter 27 miles.

Both routes head up into Cheshire, with a split at Ash Magna, just before Whitchurch. The longer route skirts the edge of Wales, passes on through Malpas, Burwardsley and the Peckforton Hills before providing a stunning view of Beeston Castle. The routes then merge at Aston for the return leg back to The Red Lion for a well deserved pint.

Stephen Urbicki, organiser of the Giro d'Joules, said the event has been going since 2015 and people can buy a ticket online – which includes the cost of a pint – or buy a ticket on the day.

"Joules Brewery sponsors the cycling club so we have a good relationship with them and are able to organise events like this with them," he explained.

"Nova Riders is a very charity orientated club and has raised more than £100,000 in the past ten years. But we also do sporting events like time trials as well. At the last event, which was before Covid as it was cancelled in 2020, we had around 350 riders so it would be great to see similar numbers this year.

"The route starts at the Red Lion in Market Drayton and goes out into Cheshire and there is a food stop as well along the way.

"The main thing is raising money for Severn Hospice as they have really struggled with a lack of fundraising and their shops being shut. Getting the funds back up for them is really important.

"A lot of people know about the charity with family members and friends using their services."