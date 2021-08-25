School presented with memorial cup for Poppy Appeal efforts

Head teacher Claire Medhurst, deputy head Gayle Hickman and teaching assistant Ann Ford with students

Tim Armstrong, who is branch chairman and standard bearer for Newport's Royal British Legion, decided to get a cup in memory of his wife who helped with the Poppy Appeal every year.

Susan Armstrong, along with Tim, helped the Poppy Appeal in Waitrose for the whole two weeks during the national appeal.

The Susan Armstrong Memorial Trophy this year was presented to St. Peter’s School, Edgmond.

This is the third year this has been presented, but during the lockdown period it has been very difficult to raise funds. All the schools in Newport and district help with the appeal every year for which the branch is very grateful.

They decided to give the cup to the school for their hard work because Edgmond came out on top collecting a superb £435.85.

Ann Whitfield and Tim Armstrong with Arthur Pugh, vice chair of the school council, and Sophie Fallon, chair

Ann Whitfield, Poppy Appeal organiser for Newport & District, said the Poppy Appeal is vitally important every year and this year they are holding a centenary event as well.

"The Royal British Legion Newport is holding a weekend to celebrate the centenary on Saturday, September 18 in the Square, High Street from 9am to 4pm," Ann said.

"An information stall with poppy items to purchase, 'name the RBL Teddy' and a Bran Tub will be there, and we will hopefully encourage new members to come along and join this wonderful organisation which has been helping our armed forces since 1921."

On Sunday, September 19, the branch is attending a service from 10.30am at St. Nicholas Church where the Rev Merry Smith will preside and give a special thanksgiving for the work of the RBL.

Later that day, at the Royal British Legion Club on Audley Road, Newport, the group is holding a special music event.

From 2 to 4pm they will be serving strawberries and cream with tea, and live music will be provided by Newport Open Mic. Everyone is welcome to attend. It costs £5 and all proceeds go to the RBL.