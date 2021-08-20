Shropshire RAF engineer died after rescuing girl, inquest hears

Steve Hulsmeier known as Hulzi. Photo: RAF Brize Norton

Stephen Hulsmeier, 47, from Newport, who was married with a son, got into difficulties himself after getting the girl to safety, the opening of an inquest into his death was told.

During his time with the RAF he had been based at RAF Cosford and had recently been posted to RAF Brize Norton.

He died at the scene of the tragedy at Porth Neigwl, near Abersoch, on August 6.

The beach, also know as Hell's Mouth, is popular with surfers because of its large waves.

At the opening of the inquest acting senior coroner for North West Wales, Kate Sutherland, heard that the provisional cause of death was drowning and she adjourned the hearing for further investigation.

She heard that Mr Hulsmeier had managed to get a female who was in difficulties in the water to safety before getting into difficulties himself.

At the time of the tragedy North Wales Police said emergency services were called to Porth Neigwl at 2.45pm on August 6 to a report that a man had been pulled from the water.

“The emergency services attended, including the coastguard and Welsh Ambulance Service, but sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man was pronounced dead at the scene," the police said.

RAF Brize Norton posted on social media: ”It is with sincere sadness that we announce the death of Sergeant Stephen Hulsmeier on Friday August 6 following a tragic accident whilst on holiday with his family and friends.

“Steve – known as Hulzi to his many friends - was a popular aircraft engineer and during his 23 years’ service he worked on many squadrons and stations, including Coltishall, Coningsby, Leuchars, Cosford and more recently Brize Norton.

“He leaves behind his wife Becky and their son. The RAF is providing support to them at this difficult time. They wish to pass on their thanks for all of the messages of support they have received so far which is providing them some comfort.