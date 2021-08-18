Newport skate park wall vandalised during repair work

The skate park wall at Norbroom Park in Newport has been pushed over and vandalised

Norbroom Park in Newport was having the brick wall at the skate park repaired by borough council workers when it was further damaged.

This follows previous anti-social behaviour in the area this summer when the park was graffitied with swastika imagery. Councillors are in talks to have CCTV installed in the area but need to find a suitable power source.

A contractor from Telford and Wrekin Council had started work to rebuild and repoint the wall last week when overnight between August 12 and 13, the wall was pushed over, leaving the site in ruin with bricks broken.

Newport Town Councillor Thomas Janke, who's ward the skate park is located in, said this is just another piece of evidence for CCTV to be installed there.

"The wall was in the middle of being repaired for a graffiti art project we were going to have down there," he said.

"The wall was unfortunately vandalised over night between August 12 and 13 in between said repairs. It wasn't simply left in such a way by the contractor but damaged on purpose by some idiots.

"The wall debris will be cleared up and a section of it will be replaced with metal fencing with a target date of early September after the holidays.

"This is just evidence stacking up for the fact we need CCTV there. It's clear it's becoming a hotspot for anti-social behaviour so it needs to be targeted. Police are aware and enforcement officers are carrying out patrols but they can't be there all the time."

Fellow Newport Town Councillor Peter Scott said it was very disappointing to see the vandalism but the council are looking into CCTV.

"Vandalism is disgusting and we really need to do more and get some CCTV up there," he said. "There is no electric power source up there so we are looking into a solar power source to get CCTV installed.

"The council have assessed it and have decided to replace the wall with a fence instead. This will take some time. In the meantime some bricks will be removed and the area will be made safe."