Police and mayor looking to crackdown on illegal use of e-scooters

E-scooter. Pic: @TelfordCops

Newport's mayor, Lyn Fowler, has backed a police message for people to stop riding e-scooters in public spaces like footpaths, due to insurance purposes.

Earlier this month, police in Newport had to speak to several people in the town about driving e-scooters illegally.

In a tweet, Telford Cops said: "PC Arthur and PC Sumara from @NewportCops have spoken to several young people for driving e-scooters on a pavement.

"Remember if you own an e-scooter you can only drive it on private land as these are currently not able to be insured. Insure it or lose it."

E-scooters can be used on roads, in cycle lanes and on cycle paths, but are banned from being ridden on pavements.

Private e-scooters can only legally be used in the UK on private land but are a common sight on roads and pavements.

Unless subject to a Government-approved scheme, the use of e-scooters is prohibited on public highways and spaces.

Newport's mayor, Lyn Fowler, said people need to be more aware of the rules surrounding e-scooters and the consequences of using them on public footpaths and other prohibited spaces.

"While children are on holiday or as we get to the lead into Christmas presents, it's vital people know about legal usage," Councillor Fowler said.

"Newport Safer Neighbourhood team are cracking down on the riding of e-scooters both for the rider's sake and the pedestrian or car user who may be involved in a collision with one.

"There is excellent work being done by our local police team in highlighting the legality of using e-scooters in public areas, and the issues which may arise should local people not already be aware.