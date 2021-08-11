Memory cafe set up in Newport to help reveal town's history

Linda Fletcher from Newport History Society at the Guildhall in Newport

Newport History Society is embarking on a new venture this week and joining forces with the town's Boughey Trust to set up a memory cafe.

The cafe will open this Friday, August 13 and aim to provide those living with Alzheimer's with a chance to look back on the town's history and exercise their memory.

Cathryn Ross-Talbot, from the society, said: "Our next venture is this Friday when we will be joining forces with Annette Stokes of the Boughey Trust to open a small café every Friday morning at the back of the Guildhall in Newport.

"It has not been open through lockdown so this will also be its first venture. We are hoping to open what will be known as Memory Lane Café.

"The idea is for the History Society to provide historical photos and memorabilia to jog the memories of some of our older residents. We hope it will be a two way benefit we will help those with memory problems and they will help us fill in some of the missing history of Newport."

Cafes of this style have become a new trend in recent years and the aim is to be a safe and supportive place for people to discuss their dementia diagnosis, or someone else's, and think about what it means for the future.