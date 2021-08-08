Nighclub building could benefit from funding

Pride pic Central Square Newport..

Newport Town Council has been asked by the Newport Town Team to support its bit to develop a Place Plan and related delivery programme for an application in round three of the Telford and Wrekin Pride in Our High Street funding.

The Town Team is a group of traders and businesses whose aim is to improve the viability and vitality of the traditional market town.

During the town council's discussion on the Pride in Our High Street funding. Councillor Thomas Janke said he had spoken to the new owners of the Central Square nighclub, Thomas Haigh and Abdu Ozcan.

They had agreed that the 1960s-built venue was totally out of keeping with the rest of the town.

“It is totally out of keeping with the rest of the town,” he said.

“There are plans afoot to have it developed.”

Councillor Peter Scott said the nightclub building, on the junction with St Mary’s Street, was the one part of the High Street that needed to be brought up to its best.

He said: "I can’t imagine the Town Team are looking at anything other than that."

The town council is to write to Town Team asking for more details.

The Central Square nightclub re-opened this weekend.