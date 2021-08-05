Wizard of Oz themed display in Newport aims to bring hope

Looking at pots in the theme of Wizard of Oz, at Boughey Road, Newport, borough council ward member Peter Scott

Maggie Boughey from Newport in Bloom wanted to spread a bit of joy with a Wizard of Oz themed display in the town after the organisation's normal events and displays couldn't go ahead in the same way this year.

All the materials used to create Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow and Toto were recycled and Maggie used items from around the house and garden, such as flowerpots and tin cans, to create the figures.

They have brought smiles to the faces of people in the town and earned a special visit from former mayor of Newport Councillor Peter Scott.

"Newport in Bloom couldn't hold its usual events so I wanted to bring a bit of light fun," Maggie explained. "Everything used on the display is recycled to show that children can make them, families can find everything they need at home.

"People around the town kept asking when are you going to do another display, as they look forward to them going up each time. This time I came up with the Wizard of Oz theme as I think it's really about hope and everything slowly coming back to normal.

"All the figures are made of flower pots and tin cans, and other things you can find at home. The jeans I used came from the charity shop – I don't put anything new out it's all just recycled items. It's to get across to families, you don't have to spend a lot of money on activities to have fun.

"Especially now it's the summer holidays I want people to have fun and it not cost the world. People have been spending a fortune on gardens but you can make all these pot people yourself.

"It's all about saving the planet and being creative with recycling."

Maggie said it's been hard for Newport in Bloom not hosting its usual events and fundraisers during the coronavirus pandemic, but they are looking forward to starting up properly again.

"Newport in Bloom had our first fundraiser in almost two years back in May," she said. "We run on funding so it's really important for us. We also did open gardens which is a big fundraiser for us, when we have been running on nothing.

