Blanket success for patients thanks to Newport Rotary

Newport Rotary Lite Knitters Felicity Barlow, Jane Dean, Liz Chesters (front), Tina Dean and Sandra Crabb with just some of the 150 blankets they and friends have knitted for dementia patients at PRH

Their efforts have been so successful the scheme has been extended to patients with dementia attending A&E as well as those admitted to wards.

Newport Rotary Lite Knitter Liz Chesters said: “We’re thrilled that we have been able to knit 150 blankets for these very vulnerable patients in only five months – that’s nearly one a day. We know from the hospital we’re having a real impact on these often distressed and confused patients. It’s a simple idea done well by both Lite members and lots of friends who have helped us.

“The blankets really help patients who have dementia. Sadly they can be understandably muddled and upset when they are admitted – hospitals are scary places for many people, and especially so when you only really understand your home environment. These lovely vulnerable patients are given one of our unique and distinctive blankets – every one is hand knitted or crocheted – when they are admitted so they know it’s theirs, and so they can always find their bed. When they are discharged they take the blanket with them, it’s theirs to keep forever. They are all bright colours and soft wool, they help patients settle more quickly and bring a splash of sunshine into their living area.”

Liz said to knit 150 in only five months is miles ahead of what the group expected. They have also had help from other knitting groups around Newport and beyond, and even had individual knitters helping from Telford, Cornwall and Scotland.

She added: “The other thing we hadn’t expected is the very positive feedback from many of our knitting friends, and people who have given us wool. So many people have said the wool has come from a much loved relative who has sadly passed on, and they are delighted to be able to donate it to a good cause that is helping others.

"Other people have said knitting our dementia blankets has helped them significantly during lockdown, both to give them something positive to do, and in some cases it’s helped their mental health. We have people who have not knitted before managing to knit a six inch square, and a lovely lady in her nineties who has knitted several whole blankets.

"The support we have received has been remarkable, as ever Newport has stepped up to help Newport Rotary Lite help others. Thank you everyone!”