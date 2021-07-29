Looking for more volunteers, (left-right) joint cafe manager/ volunteer Val Edgley, manager Debbie Bundy, and volunteer Lorraine Dixon, at The Hub Newport

Debbie Bundy, manager at The Hub, said it's been great opening back up and seeing regulars back at the cafe but they now need more volunteers to keep the operation going.

If anyone has any free time during the week to work in the cafe, Debbie would love to hear from you. And from September, the youth club will be starting up again on Monday nights, with volunteers needed for that as well.

Debbie said: "We mainly need volunteers for the cafe and we are really looking for people with catering experience or a background in catering so they could help out in the kitchen.

"Then we could also do with volunteers for waiting tables and working the tills so if anybody came forward we would be so grateful.

"In September the youth club will restart on a Monday night and we need volunteers for that. There are two sessions on a Monday so if we get enough volunteers we can rota it and so people could just do one session and not have to do it every week if we get enough people sign up to help. It would be amazing if that happened.

"We have a girl who was doing her Duke of Edinburgh award with us to do some volunteering and she is finishing now, but will come back to help out. Anyone doing their Duke of Edinburgh award is welcome to volunteer with us."

The cafe has been open about ten weeks now but Debbie said they have lost a fair few volunteers, as originally they had around 40 but now there are around 20.

She explained: "A lot of the older volunteers don't really feel comfortable enough to come back yet, which we completely understand. Some of our younger volunteers have learning difficulties and are vulnerable but they have been double jabbed now so it's great to have them back.

"Many of the regulars really missed seeing them – they just make the environment so lovely as they are so much fun. It has been really great to see everyone again and welcome people back, it's been so nice to see."