'Thistle do nicely' as Jude's plant hits 10ft tall

Jude, of Avenue Road, Newport, has grown a spectacular 10ft tall thistle in a pot in her back garden.

Jude, 69, who runs Hey Jude’s Music and Record Shop in Newport, has been growing the thistles for six years after being given seedlings by her friend Sheila Abercrombie.

She said that although she was unsure of the species of the plant she had named it the ‘Abercrombie Thistle’ as a tribute to her friend who died three years ago.

Each one lives for the year, but the latest has been the biggest yet, gaining plenty of attention from passers by.

Originally from Scotland, but a Newport resident for 43 years, Jude says the thistles are a link to the land of her birth.

She said the latest effort had been a wonderful surprise.

“When it is full of leaves and full of purple heads it is absolutely spectacular," she said.