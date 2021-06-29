Princess Royal in Shropshire visit

The Princess Royal visited Harper Adams University in Newport.

The Princess landed in a helicopter at Chetwynd Deer Park ahead of a visit to Harper Adams University in Newport on Tuesday.

It is understood she was visiting the agricultural university to carry out the official opening of its veterinary school.

Local police officers reported that they had been tasked with guarding the royal helicopter during the visit.

The Newport Cops Twitter account posted a video of the helicopter landing and added: "PCSO Collumbell on patrol in rural Telford. I had the honour of guarding the Princess Royal's helicopter at Chetwynd Deer park, whilst she visited Harper Adams University today."