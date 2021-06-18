Phenomenal response to surge testing

Five delta variant cases were identified at Burton Borough School in May, resulting in a call for all people linked to the town’s three secondary schools to undergo swab tests and isolate if diagnosed.

Chief Executive Patricia Davies told Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust’s board more than 2,500 homes in and around the town were visited for testing in three days.

She added that Telford and Wrekin Council’s public health team had told her the outbreak had been well contained.

“That’s over 2,500 households in the Newport area that would have been tested over a 48- or 72-hour period," she said.

"There was been no further spread across the Telford and Wrekin area.

“That’s a phenomenal response from the public health team and our team in terms of managing that down, really good news.”