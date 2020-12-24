Student grant scheme now open to benefit young people on Shropshire border

Alexander Newport

It is thanks to Bradford Estates and the Sir Thomas Wilbraham Charity.

The charity, which has been helping students since 1684, awards grants every year to assist young people from the Bradford Estates community with the costs of education.

Applications are open until January 31 for those living in Weston-under-Lizard or Blymhill.

The Sir Thomas Wilbraham Charity is run by Bradford Estates, a 12,000 acre estate on the border of Staffordhsire and Shropshire.

Bradford Estates managing director Alexander Newport said: “My family have been the stewards of this land for more than 700 years and we care deeply about the area and its community.

“We look to offer opportunities to local people wherever possible, and the Sir Thomas Wilbraham’s Charity is just one part of this.”

The scheme has helped thousands of students over the years.

“It’s wonderful to think that many local young people have benefitted from the scheme over the years and I always enjoy reading their stories,” added Alexander.

French and Spanish student at Aston University Gemma Dilkes was awarded £250 last year which she used towards her placement year abroad.

“I spent four months in Toulouse working for Air France,” she said.

“And I was meant to spend six months in Madrid as a translator at an international law firm but unfortunately that was cut short because of Covid.

“My student finance didn’t kick in until a few weeks after I’d arrived in France so the grant from Bradford Estates was really needed.”

Gemma’s family have lived in Weston-Under-Lizard since 2004.

This year’s applications are now open for students under the age of 21 within the parish of Blymhill (excluding Great Chatwell) or Weston-under-Lizard to apply.

For an apprenticeship award, youngsters must have completed at least two years of their apprenticeship.

For an educational award, students must be studying at school, college or university.

Applications can be sent by post to Gemma Parker, Sir Thomas Wilbraham’s Charity, Bradford Estate Office, Weston-under-Lizard, Shifnal, Shropshire, TF11 8JU, or by email to accounts@bradford-estates.co.uk