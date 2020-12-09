Salvage and scrap make up fun Christmas display in Newport

Maggie Duggan created this Christmas-themed display from scrap and salvaged material, her latest piece of work at Boughey Corner in Newport

Newport in Bloom's Maggie Duggan created the display at Boughey Corner, at the junction of Wellington Road and Boughey Road in Newport.

It is the latest in a series of displays she has built at virtually no cost, to cheer up patients waiting for appointments at the Wellington Road Surgery opposite, as well as children walking to school. Her past projects include one for the NHS, one for Newport in Bloom and one for Remembrance.

The Santa in the new display is made of plastic bottles in a frame of chicken wire, his feet are lengths of pipe, there are reindeer made of lengths of wood and two salvaged rocking horses finish up the display.

Santa wears a red suit that Maggie found in a charity shop and mended herself, while another figure's white dress is made of a garden refuse sack. Old CDs and ribbons give the trees some shine and colour.

Maggie said: "The two horses were both removed out of skips, they were thrown out and I kind of rescued them. I found out one of them is over 50 years old.

"It's about trying to recycle and re-use things and not spend any money so people can see you can put on a display without spending a lot of money.

"Everything is done with things you can find around the house. It's creating something out of nothing.

"I have been working with Newport in Bloom for five years, I've tried to do window displays representing Newport.

"I hope the children enjoy it, it's been such a bad year. It's not amazing, it's not fantastic, it's not expensive but I hope people enjoy it."