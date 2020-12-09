Newport's x-ray appeal nearing target but still work to be done

The Newport Cottage Care Centre. Photo: Google Maps

The Newport Cottage Care League of Friends had originally hoped to hit the target in May of this year with several events planned – but the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown meant that fundraising was put on hold.

The effort has seen groups and individuals pulling together to raise money to upgrade the town's ageing x-ray equipment for the benefit of patients.

Once the first national lockdown lifted in the summer, fundraising began again in safe ways, and the appeal is approaching its original target – though one of its heads said that the volunteers will continue their hard work to raise as much money as possible.

Dr Nick Tindall from the appeal said: "The appeal has continued to do very well during the era of the Covid pandemic, and we are now very close to the original target of £150,000.

"It seems quite likely that costs will have gone up over the last year, so we do not plan to stop just yet. The League of Friends runs and maintains the equipment although the service for patients is entirely on the NHS. We need to continue to raise money even after the installation to enable us to run it well into the future.

"It is very gratifying that we have had support from right across the community with lots of donations from individuals, groups and businesses. In particular there has been great support from Newport Rotary Lite and the two local GP surgeries.

'A very important facility for the town'

"Hopefully with news about the Covid vaccines we can get on with installing and running the new x-ray equipment in 2021."

The town's mayor Peter Scott has supported the appeal this year, despite events including a barn dance having to be cancelled. Red collection buckets have also been placed in several High Street businesses.

He said: "It has been my mayor's charity this last year and the town council gave a large grant. I think it is a very important facility for the town, I have led a number of campaigns for it.

"The response has been fantastic. After lockdown we put on another £10,000 and the Tree of Light will bring in hundreds more.