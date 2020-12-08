Trees planted by the community in Newport park

The latest meeting of the Newport community litter pick group

A community tree planting session took place at Newport's Norbroom Park on Monday, with volunteers pitching in alongside town mayor Peter Scott.

He appealed for help last week and several helpers pitched in.

He said: "There was a selection of crab apple, rowan, birch and damson trees.

"The trees were purchased using some of my Telford & Wrekin Council Pride funding, all around two metres high.

"Thank you to the volunteers who did a great job alongside idverde and environmental officer Adrian Corney.

"I am hoping to plant 1,000 trees in the area over the next five years."

More developed trees will be planted at Strine Park once the ground has set hard.