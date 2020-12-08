Coordinator of Newport elderly assistance helpline to bow out after 12 years

Diana Wright is stepping down after 12 years as coordinator of the Newport helpline

Since 2008, Diana Wright has been the coordinator of the Newport Helpline, a voluntary service which helps elderly and disabled people attend doctors' or hospital appointments, or even with their shopping if they have sight or mobility issues.

Diana, originally from Hampshire, came to Shropshire with her husband Peter in 1989, and they have lived in Edgmond since 1991.

She said that they loved the area and their lives around Newport, but that the time was right to leave.

"We're moving up to Yorkshire to be near our sons... either just before or just after Christmas.," she said.

"We like it here very much, that's why we've delayed moving for so long. We've got good friends, we like the area and we like Newport.

"Our son moved to West Yorkshire with his wife and he's been very happy, he's been trying to get us to move up near them.

"We kept putting it off but we felt that now it's the right time."

The helpline has been going since 1991 and is run by the Royal Voluntary Service. Diana, 73, took over as local coordinator from Janette Burns in 2008.

"I've enjoyed doing it. You meet these people that you take to appointments and things – they're living on their own, sometimes two together, with disabilities," she added.

'Awe-inspiring'

"I've found them quite awe-inspiring. I've also gotten to know the area by learning all the roads where people live and hospitals and things like that.

"It's a very nice team of people to work with."

Diana will be succeeded in her role by Anthea Carpenter and Alex Nicholls. She received a socially distanced send-off last week when her fellow volunteers dropped off presents of all kinds outside her Edgmond home.

"They brought me all sorts of things; champagne, chocolates, a pen and pencil, a poem framed, lots of good cards.

"I was quite overwhelmed by it all.

"It's not been just me doing it, Janette left it in very good order for me to take over and it's a very good team.

"It's been a team effort really."

The helpline volunteers hope to start up again soon with restrictions easing, and more volunteers are always welcome. To learn more call Alex Nicholls on 01952 813609 or Anthea Carpenter on 01952 691313.