Church Aston gardening club calls it a day but makes final £1,000 donation to x-ray appeal

Church Aston Gardening Club had to disband but donated £1,000 to the Newport X-Ray Appeal. From left are: Sylvia Stening (secretary of the club), Ann-Marie Jones (club chair), John Pessall (former treasurer), Nick Tindall (appeal lead), Margaret Woodcock (chair of Newport League of Friends) and Sylvia Smith (club committee member)

Church Aston Gardening Club, based in Church Aston near Newport, has been meeting under different names since 1968, and its annual show was a popular event in the horticultural calendar.

Sadly due to the steady decline in membership, earlier this year it was decided that 2020 would be its last.

But the members' last act was to donate £1,000 to the appeal to fund an upgraded x-ray machine for the Newport Cottage Care Centre to be used by the community.

Club secretary Sylvia Stening said: "The club was formed in 1968 with a membership of about 60 and was named The Horticultural Society.

"A committee was formed and meetings would take place on a Thursday evening in the village hall at 8pm with speakers, demonstrations, raffle and refreshments.

"It was decided to hold a yearly show in the village/church halls but the church hall was discontinued. classes were to be different species of flowers, shrubs, vegetables, crafts, photographs, cakes, biscuits, plus sections for children and groups.

"The wine club was also invited to take part. Certificates, cups and shields were ordered. One year it was held on the playing field but this proved unsatisfactory.

"Judges were to be properly registered. The club was transferred to the church hall and changed its name to The Gardening Club to take place on a Monday evening, but as membership was steadily declining, it was decided in spring 2020 to discontinue the club.