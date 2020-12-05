Shropshire university staggering departures and offering tests to all students for Christmas reassurance

Harper Adams University

Students at Harper Adams University, outside Newport, will soon be preparing to head back to their homes all over the country. As well as offering testing, the university has also introduced staggered departure times for those students leaving for Christmas, so as to minimise the risk of contact between households.

A spokeswoman from the university said that staff had been working closely with Telford & Wrekin's Health Protection Hub to identify the right approach, which means that all students have been offered asymptomatic tests on a voluntary basis.