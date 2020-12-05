Shropshire university staggering departures and offering tests to all students for Christmas reassurance

A university based near a Shropshire town is offering all of its students coronavirus tests even if they are asymptomatic in order to provide reassurance ahead of a Christmas exodus.

Harper Adams University
Students at Harper Adams University, outside Newport, will soon be preparing to head back to their homes all over the country. As well as offering testing, the university has also introduced staggered departure times for those students leaving for Christmas, so as to minimise the risk of contact between households.

A spokeswoman from the university said that staff had been working closely with Telford & Wrekin's Health Protection Hub to identify the right approach, which means that all students have been offered asymptomatic tests on a voluntary basis.

She also said that any students who need to self-isolate and stay in Shropshire after testing positive or coming contact with someone, as well as those who would prefer to remain in university accommodation who has would be supported throughout the break even while the campus is closed.

