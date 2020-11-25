Newport's Tree of Light appeal once more underway

St Nicholas Church in Newport

The initiative, which has been running for more than 10 years thanks to the town Rotary club and the town council, gives Newport people the opportunity to remember a departed loved one while at the same time raising money for charity.

The tree will be in the garden at St Nicholas Church and will be lit with memorial white lights, to be switched on at the same time as the rest of the town’s display this Friday.

Members of the public are invited to donate a minimum of £5 to sponsor a light and have the name of a loved one commemorated.

A statement from the organisers said: "Councillor Peter Scott and council members of Newport Town Council feel that this well-established tradition of Newport’s own Tree of Light should not be lost in 2020 and will undertake to personally deliver the project, in a similar method as in previous years.

"A minimum donation of £5 will sponsor a light on the town’s Christmas tree which will be located in the churchyard of St Nicholas Church and will be lit with white memorial lights when the town’s Christmas lights are switched on.

"All the money raised will be for the mayor’s charity for 2020/21, the Newport X-ray Appeal."

Coupons should be filled out by December 11 for names to feature on the tree this year.