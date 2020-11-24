Invitation to join online forum on electric vehicle ownership

By Rob Smith NewportPublished: Last Updated:

A forum on the realities of owning an electric vehicle will go ahead tomorrow night and anyone is welcome to join virtually.

Owners of electric vehicles will give short presentations and then be available to answer questions at a virtual forum event organised by Sustainable Newport.

It will go ahead at 7.30pm on Wednesday

A statement from Sustainable Newport said: "Can't drive an electric vehicle in the rain? Range drops dramatically in the winter? What happens when you're stuck in traffic? There aren't enough chargers.

"The realities of owning an electric vehicle from the owners themselves – short presentations from a few electric vehicle owners about their experience followed by questions and answers."

To join on the night via Microsoft Teams, visit bit.ly/33cG5W8.

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Environment
Transport
News
Motors
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News