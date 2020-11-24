Invitation to join online forum on electric vehicle ownership

Owners of electric vehicles will give short presentations and then be available to answer questions at a virtual forum event organised by Sustainable Newport.

It will go ahead at 7.30pm on Wednesday

A statement from Sustainable Newport said: "Can't drive an electric vehicle in the rain? Range drops dramatically in the winter? What happens when you're stuck in traffic? There aren't enough chargers.

"The realities of owning an electric vehicle from the owners themselves – short presentations from a few electric vehicle owners about their experience followed by questions and answers."