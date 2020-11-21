Shropshire chapel conversion plan gets thumbs up from parish councillors

An artist's impression of Edgmond Methodist Chapel, if renovation/demolition plans are approved. Photo: Studio Bloc for Peter Richards and Co. Property Consultancy and Telford Methodist Circuit

The Telford Methodist Circuit has applied to carry out the renovations at the disused Edgmond Primitive Methodist Chapel.

Application documents propose replacing the “dilapidated” Sunday school building with a four-bedroom house and converting the Victorian-built chapel’s interior to create two homes, leaving the outside unaltered and retaining public access to the graveyard.

Edgmond Parish Council agreed to support the proposal, but urged the developer to consider providing an electric car charging point. Telford and Wrekin Council will decide on the application at a later date.

A design statement, prepared by Whitchurch-based Peter Richard and Co. Ltd for Circuit Support Manager Sharon Hanson, argues that “a residential conversion, preserving the style, form and scale of the chapel, would be the most efficient use”.

“Cemetery and graves to the rear will be retained by the applicants for occasional internments – typically one every couple of years,” it adds.

“The Sunday school is in a dilapidated condition and requires substantial repair and upkeep.”

Edgmond Methodist Chapel and its attached Sunday school. Photo: Google

Seven members of the public lodged objections during a consultation period.

These included criticism of the appearance of the planned house, scepticism that the chapel conversion would preserve its external appearance and concern that graveyard visitors would overwhelm the planned car park and spill over into the nearby village hall car park and the street.

Blueprints submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council show a car park next to the existing chapel with six marked parking spaces.

A smaller car park, behind a gate and in front of the planned house, has two spaces.

A statement by Edgmond Parish Council said members believe the proposal “takes into consideration the chapel and its central location within the village”.