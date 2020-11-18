Newport pupils get on their walking boots for Children In Need

Children of Castle House School in Newport last weekend walked many miles of their playground to raise money for Children in Need. From left to right are Joey Romani-Arnold, five, Madison Paton-Faver, 10, and Tiriwashe Nyamwanza, three.

Castle House School staff joined in with the pupils for the walk – totalling one and a half miles – in aid of the annual fundraising marathon. Parents pledged a substantial amount towards the school’s effort, with the total currently standing at £2,300.

Gift Aid will allow this to increase slightly in the upcoming weeks.

A spokesman for the independent preparatory school, at Chetwynd End, said: “The school is incredibly proud and overwhelmed by the amount the parents have donated, and how much effort the children put into the walk.”

Children in Need is the BBC’s charity, with a mission to help ensure every child in the UK is safe, happy, secure and has the opportunities they need to reach their potential.

Money is raised throughout the year and in the annual November appeal, which sees millions donated to help fund charities and projects for children and young people.