Newport school eco team picked for UK-wide discussion on plastic

The Eco Committee at Burton Borough School has been selected to take part in a virtual discussion on Wednesday on the topic 'Solutions to the plastic crisis'. The discussion is being organised by Keep Britain Tidy, Surfers Against Sewage and the All-Party Parliamentary Groups.

Students Sophie Bowen-Thomas and Matilda Hedge are leading the discussion and will be voicing their views on tackling the current plastic use crisis.

The pupils will be asking questions to a number of prominent panellists, including members of the Houses of Parliament, the CEO of Keep Britain Tidy and the CEO of Surfers Against Sewage.

Students from Burton Borough School are part of a youth panel which will allow voices not normally heard in parliament to be heard and taken on board.

A statement from the school said: "It is a real privilege for our students to be part of this. The Eco Committee achieved success earlier in the year with their efforts towards reducing the amount of single use plastic in school.

"This has included making a switch from plastic cutlery to wooden and also eco-friendly food pots, which has made a significant difference to the amount of plastic used overall. The team achieved the prestigious Green Schools Flag Award for Burton Borough School last year."

Jodi Beaver, whole school democracy lead said: "The students have worked tirelessly, even through lockdown, to make a difference. They believe that no matter what is going on in the world, the plastic crisis is still ongoing and they are working hard to be a part of the solution.