Newport cyclists' memorial ride raises thousands for Severn Hospice

Simon Broad from the Nova Raiders with Mandy Beeston, Scott's widow

The Nova Raiders cycling club of Newport organised a ride in memory of one of its members, Scott Beeston, who died on February 20 this year after a brave battle with prostate cancer.

The club's vice-president Simon Broad organised 'the Beeston Ride' which saw members take on routes of either 72 miles or 47, both starting in Market Drayton and finishing in Beeston in Cheshire.

Scott's wife Mandy asked for all money raised to go to support the Severn Hospice, which cared for Scott in his last days and continues to support Mandy.

In all the cyclists raised an impressive £3,707.50.

Mandy was full of gratitude for all of the riders and those who donated, as well as her friends who are helping her through.

"The Severn Hospice is reliant on charity to carry on the fantastic job they do to all who are sadly diagnosed with life ending illnesses, the care and dedication they give to the patient and family are above and beyond.

"Scott would be so very proud and honoured of you all, and will have ridden that ride beside each and every one of you."