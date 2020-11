With the new slow cooker are, from left to right: Josh Bickford-Smith, Luke Pugh, Liz Bickford-Smith and councillor Thomas King

The Hub in the centre of Newport, which hosts a cafe and function space from which profits go to supporting the town's young people, was set up in 2013.

Now town councillor Thomas King has used some of his councillor's allowance towards a new piece of cooking kit.

He said: "It's been great watching this project grow and being able to support the amazing volunteers has been really rewarding. Check them out for a bowl of soup and a cake!"