Dozens of Newport children's Christmas cards competing for prizes

Judging the entries were, from left: Emily Mate from Bod, Andrew Harvey from Robert Nicholas Financial Advisers, councillor Thomas King and councillor Peter Scott

Newport Town Council hosted the competition, open to any children aged between three and 11, which attracted dozens of creative entries.

The entries were all judged this week by councillors Peter Scott and Thomas King, as well as Newport businesses representatives Emily Mate from Bod and Andrew Harvey from Robert Nicholas Financial Advisers.

The winners, who have not yet been publicly revealed, will be featured at the town council's base in the Guildhall and will also receive a cash prize of £50.

Councillor King said: "I'd like to say a huge thank you to all of the people who took the time to enter. Across the board the quality of entries has never been higher!

"We were particularly impressed by the entrants who produced cards that could only have been made in 2020, spreading a little bit of Christmas cheer in these otherwise strange times."

A statement from the town clerk Sheila Atkinson said: "Newport Town Council wishes to commend all the entrants of the Christmas card competition and express many congratulations to the winners.

"We were especially delighted with the great response during this difficult year – it is never an easy task for the judges to selected winners from the many many entries.

"Our annual competition is always popular and resoundingly supported by the pupils of the local junior school, along with the generous financial sponsorship provided for many years by Robert Nicholas Financial Services, and this year a gratefully received contribution from Bod, one of our newly established businesses.