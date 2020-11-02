School gets permission for new dining hall

Newport Girls' High School

Newport Girls’ High School Academy said existing facilities are “inadequate” for the 600-strong student population, and meals were currently cooked off-site.

Governors’ chairman Edward Lewis applied on behalf of the Wellington Road school to build the two-storey extension partly over an “unutilised” courtyard towards the west of the 100-year-old main building and partly over an existing ground-floor section.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department has approved the proposal.

A design statement, submitted by planning agent Paul Harries of Shrewsbury-based Baart Harries Newall Architects, said there had been a school on the site since 1919.

The original building, considered a “non-designated heritage asset” by the borough council but is not listed by Historic England, has seen numerous extensions throughout its life, Dr Harries wrote, and the planned extension will add 726 square metres of internal floor space.

“The existing dining hall, classroom and science classroom provision at Newport Girls’ High School is inadequate for the school’s needs and proposed future growth,” he wrote.

“The proposal includes a dedicated kitchen and associated spaces – store, changing facility, toilet and office – adjacent to a new dining hall.

“The first floor contains five additional classrooms to cater for future expansion of the school.

“The proposed extension infills the courtyard, surrounded by the more recent modern extensions.