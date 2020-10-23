Town mum's kind offer of help for self-isolating Harper Adams University students

Lucy-Amber Powell has made a kind offer for self-isolating students

Lucy-Amber Carroll, who has always lived in Newport, said she was saddened by 'negativity' about the nearby Harper Adams University on social media this summer, with residents complaining about incidents of rowdy behaviour in the town.

"I have seen recently the amount of negativity surrounding the students, I think it’s a bit harsh. I understand everyone has different experiences with the students, but as a mum myself I would be horrified to know that my children were away from home during a pandemic with no support around them.

"It's a scary, unusual time and they are young. We’ve all been there, had drunken nights, done daft things and had fun.

"I think it’s difficult for the students at the moment – they are missing out on the whole experience of uni life, and I just thought if we could all pull together and offer them some help, then why not?

"I don’t personally know any of the students but they are in this town just as much as the rest of us, so why shouldn’t we offer help?

"I am offering the help of shopping, prescriptions, even any work that may need collecting from the uni. As a community, over lockdown everyone came together and helped where they could. I don’t see why that should change now just because they are students.

"Harper Adams is a big part of Newport."

To ask for help, send a private message to Lucy-Amber Carroll on Facebook.

'We are touched by these kind offers'

In response to the offer by Miss Carroll and others, the university released a statement.

"Staff and students at Harper Adams University would like to show our appreciation to the generous residents of Newport and Edgmond who have offered help to students self-isolating due to the coronavirus.

"Some parents of students, here and at other universities, also responded with gratitude.

"We are touched by these kind offers and encourage students to connect where they need to. Many have successfully arranged to have grocery deliveries from supermarkets, and those on campus have services via the university.

"But the instruction or decision to isolate sometimes comes at very short notice, so all offers of assistance are very much appreciated.