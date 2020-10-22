Talks to be held on speeding in Newport road after railings smashed and 'worrying' reports from residents

A section of the railings was destroyed completely. Photo: Thomas Janke

The railings bordering Water Lane and the play park at Victoria Park, Newport, were found mangled and snapped yesterday but no driver has come forward to police.

The town's neighbourhood policing team has appealed for witness to the crash to get in touch. Report information to police on the 101 phone line.

Meanwhile town and borough councillor Thomas Janke said he will work with the borough council to see if more can be done to deter speeders, having received "worrying" reports from Water Lane residents.

He said: "Some of the accounts of speeding I’ve heard from residents who live nearby are worrying to say the least. We at Newport Town Council do have a speed indicator device that we do deploy on this road, that does help with reducing the speed at which vehicles are travelling.

"In my role as a borough councillor, I’ll be working with Telford & Wrekin Council highways to see if permanent engineering solutions can be found to prevent vehicles reaching such ridiculous speed, especially seeing how this road is so close to Victoria Park.

"God forbid a child got caught up in this accident."

Water Lane connects the busy junction at the bottom of Newport's Lower Bar with the crossroads at Stafford Road, as well as several smaller residential streets.