Historic footpath through Newport to be restored as part of hotel redevelopment

An artist's impression of the front of the restored hotel, with the footpath to its left

The old car park of the Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport was informally used by residents and visitors to get between the historic cobbles of St Mary's Street, which the hotel opened onto, and Water Lane, which connects to Victoria Park and the town canal.

The car park path was used by residents for decades though there was no formal right of way, and when the hotel shut its doors five years ago, the car park was closed off.

When plans arose to redevelop the hotel as flats, the issue of the footpath was raised again. Telford & Wrekin Council began consulting residents on their views more than four years ago.

Now an agreement has finally been reached between the council and the developers, Shropshire firm Town Centre Properties, that will see a footpath restored between St Mary's Street and Water Lane next Spring.

Town mayor and borough councillor Peter Scott said: "We had taken evidence from scores of local people who said they had used it for years.

"It is slightly changed but pretty much as it was.

"I have never had any problem with developing the site, I just wanted the walkway in place as did hundreds of others. It's a brilliant result for Newport."

Convenience and health

Fellow borough and town councillor Tim Nelson also fought for the walkway to be restored and previously said it would be "essential" to the success of the area.

He said that when the footpath was closed, it took away the only convenient route between the town centre and Water Lane that does not involve using the busy Stafford Street or Lower Bar.

"When Newport was designed and built there would have been lots of these formal and informal passages... from a busy High Street through to a very different part of town.

"I am absolutely delighted."

He said the restored footpath would encourage walkers to travel into and out of town on foot, "ticking a million health boxes".