Second phase of Newport homes development to begin soon

One of the show homes

Buyers have already moved in to Oak Tree Gardens, off Audley Avenue in Newport, being built by Persimmon Homes West Midlands.

Work has now begun on the second phase which will provide a selection of homes to suit buyers from first-time, to professional couples, growing families and down-sizers.

David Greengrass, head of sales for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said that he expected the new homes to sell quickly.

“We have built 80 homes on phase one and they have proved very popular. Newport is a lovely town with a good selection of amenities, with both independent and national retailers as well as a good selection of pubs and restaurants. It also has renowned schools and good commuter links for Shropshire and the West Midlands."

Around 135 new homes will be built on phase two providing two, three, four and five-bedroom properties. The spacious five-bedroom Corfe show home is available to view by appointment.

Mr Greengrass said: “Once launched, customers will be able to buy off-plan which means they can secure their preferred property and location within this new phase. In addition, reserving at this stage means customers can truly personalise their home by choosing from a range of ‘finishing touches’.”