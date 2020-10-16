Half a year group told to self-isolate after Covid-19 case recorded at Newport school

Burton Borough School in Newport

The 'y-half' of Year 9 students at Burton Borough School are being advised to self-isolate until the week after next because a child recorded a positive test.

A letter to parents and carers from principal Krissi Carter said: "We have liaised closely with the [local authority] health protection hub and it has been decided upon the advice that all students in Year 9 in the y-half will need to self-isolate. The students are currently being spoken to in this bubble so that they are aware they are in the y-half and the reasons for self-isolating.

"The student who has been tested positive has been advised that they must self-isolate for 10 days, in line with national guidance. All students in the Year 9 y-half will need to self-isolate for 14 days from Monday, October 12, as this is the day where they may have had contact with the student who tested positive.

"If your child is in this bubble, they will need to self-isolate until Monday, October 25.

"We are asking you to do this to reduce the further spread of Covid-19 to others in the community.

"Other members of your household can continue normal activities provided your child does not develop symptoms within the 14-day self-isolation period.

"From everybody at Burton Borough School, we wish the student who has been tested positive and their family members a speedy recovery."

It is the latest positive case in a Shropshire school, following Haberdashers Adams Grammar in Newport, Meadows Primary School in Ketley, Captain Webb Primary School in Dawley, Old Park Primary in Malinslee, Dawley Church of England Primary School, Sundorne Infants in Shrewsbury and St Mary's Church of England Primary in Albrighton.