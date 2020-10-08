Newport runners support each other in virtual marathon bid

By Rob Smith NewportPublished:

Newport's runners were among those around the country pounding pavements and completing their own marathons at home after the cancellation of this year's London Marathon.

Newport & District Running Club members Phil Dolding and Rodney Jones began their marathon near the Stafford Street car park
Newport & District Running Club members Phil Dolding and Rodney Jones began their marathon near the Stafford Street car park
Joanne Lutner, centre, was among the Newport runners to carry out their own virtual marathons around the town and they were supported in parts by other members
Joanne Lutner, centre, was among the Newport runners to carry out their own virtual marathons around the town and they were supported in parts by other members
Joanne Lutner had always planned to run the marathon as a fairy
Joanne Lutner had always planned to run the marathon as a fairy

The coronavirus crisis meant that the country's biggest marathon could not go ahead this year as it would have normally, but runners still committed to running 26.2 miles in their home counties last weekend.

Several members of Newport & District Running Club did their own route starting in the centre of the town and touring Church Aston, Lilleshall and Edgmond three times, including Joanne Lutner, Simon Yap, Phil Dolding and Rodney Jones.

Joanne Lutner had always planned to run the marathon as a fairy

Joanne Lutner said: "This was my second marathon but my first London. I was lucky enough to get a club place for 2020, I will run the real thing in April 2022.

"This year we used an app to track our marathon and we will receive our medals and t-shirts in the post over the coming days/weeks.

"It was a great day and the support running around the local villages three times was great. Also having strangers wave and cheer and cars beeping at you as you ran past was fabulous for keeping the spirits high.

"I was very fortunate to have the support from other club runners, either doing the whole course or different laps.

"I didn’t run for charity but I did dress up as a fairy, as I was always going to do London in fancy dress."

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News