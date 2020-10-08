Newport runners support each other in virtual marathon bid

Newport & District Running Club members Phil Dolding and Rodney Jones began their marathon near the Stafford Street car park Joanne Lutner, centre, was among the Newport runners to carry out their own virtual marathons around the town and they were supported in parts by other members Joanne Lutner had always planned to run the marathon as a fairy

The coronavirus crisis meant that the country's biggest marathon could not go ahead this year as it would have normally, but runners still committed to running 26.2 miles in their home counties last weekend.

Several members of Newport & District Running Club did their own route starting in the centre of the town and touring Church Aston, Lilleshall and Edgmond three times, including Joanne Lutner, Simon Yap, Phil Dolding and Rodney Jones.

Joanne Lutner had always planned to run the marathon as a fairy

Joanne Lutner said: "This was my second marathon but my first London. I was lucky enough to get a club place for 2020, I will run the real thing in April 2022.

"This year we used an app to track our marathon and we will receive our medals and t-shirts in the post over the coming days/weeks.

"It was a great day and the support running around the local villages three times was great. Also having strangers wave and cheer and cars beeping at you as you ran past was fabulous for keeping the spirits high.

"I was very fortunate to have the support from other club runners, either doing the whole course or different laps.