Newport can support the Poppy Appeal despite coronavirus rules

Remembrance

The coronavirus crisis means that large-scale events like parades are banned. The Newport Royal British Legion team is ensuring people can still support the Poppy Appeal and will stream a small service of Remembrance.

Ann Whitfield, from the Newport team, said: "While the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted how we can deliver the Poppy Appeal this year, our dedicated staff, volunteers, partners and suppliers have been working hard to ensure that the 2020 Poppy Appeal is going ahead and the nation can take part in Remembrance activity.

"Each year 40,000 volunteers from all across the UK make the Poppy Appeal happen. However, many of our volunteers, or someone they live with, now fall into vulnerable categories, so it is simply not safe for them to take part this year.

"As a result, we will unfortunately not be able to deliver boxes of poppies to every local business that has supported the Poppy Appeal in the past. However, we have developed a range of new and exciting fundraising and donation tools that the public can access via our website to enable companies and communities to support the appeal.

"These are available on the Legion website rbl.org.uk/poppyappeal

Collection stands

"Poppies will also be available from 7,500 Sainsburys, Aldi, Morrisons and Tesco stores, and volunteers will run collection stands in other supermarkets and sites where possible. Many of our national and regional partners will also offer poppies via static boxes.

"[It includes] all schools in Newport and the district and the following outlets: Battleback Centre Lilleshall, Waitrose, Aldi, Lidl, Edgmond Post Office, Newport Post Office, Knighton Foods, Tan Bank Tyres, Nationwide Building Society, Tibberton Community Shop and Mere Park Garden Centre.

"This Poppy Appeal, we are presented with huge challenges due to the impact Covid-19 has had across our society. The pandemic has left some in the armed forces community, as in many others, in dire need of urgent help and support. We are asking our partners, volunteers, fundraisers, members and staff to come together and get behind the appeal in a way not asked of them before.

"There will be no Remembrance parade as we are used to – invite-only to our local service of Remembrance in Newport. However, we will be streaming live via Facebook and YouTube and it will be live on Nova FM."