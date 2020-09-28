Menu

Police called to university amid reports of large gatherings

By Sue Austin | Newport | News | Published:

Students congregating on the rugby pitch at Harper Adams University led to calls to police at the weekend.

Dr David Llewellyn, vice chancellor, Harper Adams University

Officers went to the university at 9.20pm on Sunday (27) amid reports of a large group of students on the rugby pitch at Harper Adams University.

West Mercia police said it appeared the gathering was spontaneous and unplanned and those who were there left on police arrival.

Superintendent Jim Baker said: "This appears to be an unplanned spontaneous gathering rather than an organised event. However, it is important everyone adheres to the current regulations and we will be working with the university to ensure students are aware of their responsibility.”

Dr David Llewellyn, Vice Chancellor of Harper Adams University, said: “There was a brief gathering on campus that was dispersed. Appropriate action has already been taken to follow this up and to remind our students of their responsibilities under both our community charter and the Government’s guidelines.

"We are mindful of the safety of our community, and will continue to inform and educate our students whilst working proactively with the local police to help with this objective.”

