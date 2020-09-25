Police patrols at Newport Cemetery after flowers taken from graves

Vandals have reportedly been taking both real and synthetic flowers from graves at Newport's cemetery, and the town's safer neighbourhood police team has stepped up its patrols in the area.

Sheila Atkinson, the town council clerk, said: "Over the last few months Newport Town Council has received several reports of missing floral tributes from plots in Newport Cemetery.

"We appreciate that certain weather conditions can cause disruption to floral tributes and the cemetery does provide a natural habitat for wildlife.

"However, due to the increase in the level of recent complaints regarding missing floral tributes, both fresh and artificial, in differing sections of the cemetery, the incidents have been reported to the police as a crime. West Mercia Police will increase their regular patrols in the vicinity of the Cemetery.

"Newport Town Council are very disappointed to have to undertake this action in an area which is considered as a peaceful contemplative place of reflection for many of Newport residents to remember their loved ones."

The cemetery is a well-maintained area of lawns, gardens and woodland featuring a chapel, situated off Audley Avenue.

Contact the town council offices between 10am and 3pm Monday to Friday on 01952 814338.