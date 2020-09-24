Plans to redevelop former hotel take step forward

The proposals for the Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport, would see it converted into 15 apartments.

The plans come from county-based firm, Town Centre Properties.

Plans to convert the building have been on the table for several years, but, as confirmed in a statement from the developers, they have faced a series of issues and delays.

Fresh plans have now been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, which will decide if they can go ahead.

The new designs include a mansard roof which uses the building's attic space and will create a further three apartments.

This will mean that there will be 15 apartments – 11 two beds, three three-beds and one one-bedroom apartment.

Town Centre Properties say most apartments will have secure parking at the rear of the building.

The statement from the company said: "All apartments will be finished to a high specification with modern fittings including bespoke kitchens with integrated appliances such as dishwasher, induction hob, oven fridge/freezer and dishwasher, stone work surfaces and instant boiling water.

Advertising

"Each apartment will be fitted with a video entry phone system, and integrated USB charging sockets to living areas and bedrooms as standard.

"The complex will include a lift servicing all floors as well as solar panels on the roof providing electricity to the common area on the ground floor."

Former Adams Grammar School student and managing director of Town Centre Properties, Roger Brock said: "Converting the old hotel has proved to be a really frustrating project, stripping back the internal fabric of the building to discover it comprised two older existing buildings with a facade tacked on the front meaning the windows did not match the floor levels became a design nightmare and finding asbestos everywhere when we demolished the rear 1960s additions has caused interminable delays.

"We wanted to find a complimentary architectural solution for the rear elevation and so the concept of a mansard roof level was adopted where we will be able to have three rather attractive apartments, which I sincerely hope the planners at the council will like and give us approval to finally commence the final stage of completing the renaissance of this iconic building.”

If the project is approved Town Centre Properties said it hopes to continue work on the building before Christmas.