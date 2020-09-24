Harvest gifts will help food banks

Trinity Church in Newport is not yet open for worship, and normally should have been holding its harvest festival service on Sunday, September 27.

The church's communications leader Judy Martin said: "We wanted to celebrate this event in some way so we are opening The Link part of the building from 10am to noon on Saturday and Sunday to receive gifts for harvest to be donated to the food banks at Newport and Dawley.

"Our organist will play during this time and although we will not be able to sit in the church, the door will be open so we can hear him.

"If anyone would like to contribute to our celebration, we would love to see them. We do ask that donations are non-perishable but we would appreciate tins or packets and we will be very grateful for any contribution."

The Link is the passage between the church and the schoolrooms behind the entrance doors. There will be a table as people enter the building to leave their donations on.