Newport Girls FC squads celebrate new kit arrangements

Newport Girls FC under 12s have been sponsored by Luv Waste, a family-run waste disposal business with a base in nearby Lilleshall.

Meanwhile the under 10s' kits instead bear the 'Choose Newport' slogan encouraging people to shop in Newport, after town and borough councillor Thomas Janke used his Telford & Wrekin Council Pride Fund allocation to cover the costs of the kit.

Cllr Janke said: "Covering the costs of these football kits for these brilliant girls was a no-brainer. It really ticks all of the right boxes when considering grant applications for our pride fund.

"I'm delighted that this will be benefiting Newport children directly, they look fantastic in their new kits. I want to thank Rebecca Fisher for approaching me with this worthy cause."

"It's a shame they had to miss their cup final last season [because of coronavirus concerns], but I'm glad to see broad smiles on their faces by being able to present them with this season's kit. I wish the girls and coach Michael Nutt the very best of luck for the new season."