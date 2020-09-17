Happy anniversary for Newport litter pick team

The Newport Community Litter Pickers began regular picks seven years ago on Wednesday, with volunteers being provided with pickers to clear up problem areas in the town.

Mayor Peter Scott, who formed the group, said: "It followed on from complaints about litter on Shuker Fields which we dealt with.

"Since then a team of loyal and hardworking volunteers have helped keep our town tidy.

"The difference between litter then and now is massive.

"We have more bins in place than ever and most people seem to use them.

"We were one of the first groups formed and now many others have followed our lead.

"Where would Newport be without our brilliant volunteers? Happy birthday team!"

To learn more about the group and keep up to date on litter picks, call the mayor on 07929 377549 or visit facebook.com/Newport-Shropshire-Community-Litter-Pickers-1599654440050727.