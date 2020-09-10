Newport food bank resumes face-to-face drop-ins

Newport Food Bank is now offering its weekly drop-in sessions on Tuesdays, where support workers from the Thrive service are on hand to offer help with filling forms or paying bills.

The food bank had continued to deliver meals to people in food poverty throughout the pandemic, but now those in need of support can see a friendly face at the drop-ins.

Anyone who could benefit is welcome to visit the Royal Naval Association club in Bellmans Yard on Tuesdays, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Bridget Supple from the food bank said that with the end of the Government's furlough scheme in sight as well as Christmas beyond that, the help of food banks will be more necessary than ever.

"We are very concerned that when furlough lifts, there will be a lot more redundancies, there will be even more families who need our support.

"We have been incredibly blessed by the town. Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose have all supported us, and the people of Newport and the surrounding areas are very kind.

"We are always humbled by how kind they are."

She also said that many people are potentially only a few pay checks away from struggling to put food on the table, and that the food bank's support is available to those who are beginning to run into difficulty as well as those who are in immediate need.

The food bank is always in need of supplies including tinned meat and toiletries.

Contact the food bank on their Facebook page (facebook.com/newportfoodbank/) anytime, or on Tuesdays between 9.30am and 12.30pm, call 01952 811734 or drop in to the navy club in Bellmans Yard.