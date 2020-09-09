Temporary lights to be used while Newport road is affected by drainage works

Works will begin at Stafford Road in Newport on September 21, and are due to last until October 7.

Two-way traffic lights will be used to manage traffic while the highway near Broadway is affected by the work.

Telford & Wrekin Council highways contractor Balfour Beatty will lead on the project, while sub-contractor GN Groundworks will carry out the work itself.

Any questions about the scheme can be directed to telfordhighwayshub@balfourbeatty.com.