Temporary lights to be used while Newport road is affected by drainage works

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

Temporary traffic lights will be set up on a major town road while improvements are made to the drainage network.

Stafford Road (from west to east) is one of the main entrances and exits to Newport. Photo: Google Maps

Works will begin at Stafford Road in Newport on September 21, and are due to last until October 7.

Two-way traffic lights will be used to manage traffic while the highway near Broadway is affected by the work.

Telford & Wrekin Council highways contractor Balfour Beatty will lead on the project, while sub-contractor GN Groundworks will carry out the work itself.

Any questions about the scheme can be directed to telfordhighwayshub@balfourbeatty.com.

Newport Telford Local Hubs News Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

