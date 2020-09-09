Popular church man 'lucky to be alive' after breaking neck at home near Newport

John Baxter, 88, is recovering at the Bridgnorth Community Hospital after breaking his neck and his right shoulder in an accident at home last weekend.

Former civil engineer John is a well-known face in Newport, having served as the church warden at St Nicholas Church in the town centre for 16 years. He has also served as chair of the Friends of St Nicholas Church.

He has raised money for the Midlands Air Ambulance over many years, and has performed as a musician and an entertainer for various groups like the Royal British Legion and the University of the Third Age.

He is likely to be out of action for a long time after losing his footing and falling at his home near Newport.

John's wife, Johanna Vardon MBE, is appealing for anyone who may know John to send him cards to cheer him up.

She said: "He has had a horrible accident. He has gone flying down the stairs and broken his neck.

"He missed his footing on the stairs and he fell backwards down the stairs. He has broken his neck and smashed his right shoulder.

"He is lucky to be alive."

She said that John will be in the hospital for some time as he recovers, with several broken bones and bruising all the way up his arm.

The two reside at the National Foaling Bank near Newport, a nationwide service for helping to look after orphaned foals which Miss Vardon (she has never changed her maiden name) set up in 1965.

The National Foaling Bank provides a service for horse breeders to pair foster mares with orphaned foals and to provide guidance through the adoption process.

Miss Vardon has previously received a royal warrant for helping with a number of royal foals and the MBE for her services to the horse world.

'Get well soon' cards can be addressed to John at the Agnes Campbell ward at Bridgnorth Community Hospital, Northgate, WV16 4EU.