Shropshire farmer honoured at Newport retirement complex

Debden Grange sits on land in Newport previously owned by much-loved Antonino ‘Tony’ Barba and his family, who lived and worked at the site for more than 30 years.

Tony ran a successful cucumber farming business, which over the years employed numerous Newport residents.

Tony Barba

Tony passed away in 2014 – but his legacy continues thanks to Retirement Villages Group naming the Debden Grange restaurant in his memory.

Bistro Barba has just opened its doors, meeting all Covid-19 safety requirements, and has welcomed guests to enjoy freshly prepared meals in the community’s surroundings.

And the family links don’t stop at the naming of the restaurant – Tony’s grandson Luca joined the Debden Grange team as a kitchen assistant, helping chef Paola Vitale deliver a dining experience to guests.

Tony’s grandson Luca, centre, with his mother Franca, right, and grandmother Vina at the newly-named Bistro Barba

Alongside this, the restaurant’s bar area has been named The Greenhouse, as an additional nod to what previously stood on the land.

Tony’s wife Vina continues to live in the original family home on Fallow Drive, the entrance to Debden Grange. The Barba children and grandchildren have now become part of the Debden Grange family.

Village manager Fritha Jaine said: “The Barba family are a well-known, much-loved family in Newport and part of the history of this site.

The Barba family’s cucumber farm, which used to occupy the Debden Grange site

“We wanted to ensure that Tony’s legacy would live on and thought this was a great way of recognising the hard work and dedication he gave over the years.”

Focusing on wellbeing, Debden Grange is now open and offers amenities and support services alongside its apartments and cottages.

These include a lounge, library, hair salon, convenience store, and an external terraced dining area open to the public.